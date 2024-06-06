AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

The Romantics drop off Totally Tubular festival, The Tubes added to lineup

todayJune 6, 2024

Background
share close
AD
courtesy of Totally Tubular Festival

The upcoming Totally Tubular festival, celebrating the music of the ’80s, has made a lineup change.

The festival, which kicks off June 25 in Seattle and runs through July 28 in Cleveland, has added The Tubes, remembered for their hit “She’s A Beauty,” to the lineup. They will be on the bill from opening night until July 14.

But that’s not the only change. Previously announced performers The Romantics, best known for their hit “What I Like About You,” have dropped off the fest “due to an unforeseen medical situation.” In addition, Wang Chung has been added to additional dates.

The rest of the lineup includes Thomas DolbyThompson Twins’ Tom BaileyModern EnglishMen Without Hats, Bow Wow Wow and Tommy Tutone.

A full list of dates and lineups for each show can be found at totallytubularfestival.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%