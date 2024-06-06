The Romantics drop off Totally Tubular festival, The Tubes added to lineup

courtesy of Totally Tubular Festival

The upcoming Totally Tubular festival, celebrating the music of the ’80s, has made a lineup change.

The festival, which kicks off June 25 in Seattle and runs through July 28 in Cleveland, has added The Tubes, remembered for their hit “She’s A Beauty,” to the lineup. They will be on the bill from opening night until July 14.

But that’s not the only change. Previously announced performers The Romantics, best known for their hit “What I Like About You,” have dropped off the fest “due to an unforeseen medical situation.” In addition, Wang Chung has been added to additional dates.

The rest of the lineup includes Thomas Dolby, Thompson Twins’ Tom Bailey, Modern English, Men Without Hats, Bow Wow Wow and Tommy Tutone.

A full list of dates and lineups for each show can be found at totallytubularfestival.com.