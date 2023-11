AD

Posted: Nov 21, 2023

On this week’s episode of The Sit Down with Ted Davis, we are joined by Emmie Rhude of the Schreiner University Women’s Golf team.

Emmie was an All-SCAC 2nd Team honoree last season and recently won her first collegiate tournament as an individual. We brought her on talk about the interesting path she took to become a collegiate golfer, her recent success, and much more!

