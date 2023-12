AD

Posted: Dec 08, 2023

KERRVILLE, TX: On this week’s episode of The Sit Down with Ted Davis, we are joined by Schreiner Men’s Basketball Head Coach, Marwan Elrakabawy.

Marwan “Coach Rock” Elrakabawy is now in his 5th year at the helm of Schreiner Men’s Basketball and most recently took home the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Championship last season.

He joined us to talk about last season’s success, his interesting coaching journey, developing players, and much more!

