The Smashing Pumpkins announce 35th anniversary vinyl ‘Gish’ ﻿reissue

todayFebruary 11, 2026

‘Gish’ reissue artwork. (Virgin Records)

The Smashing Pumpkins have announced a vinyl reissue of the band’s 1991 debut album, Gish, in honor of its 35th anniversary.

The package will be available May 29 in independent record stores and frontman Billy Corgan’s Madame ZuZu’s tea shop in Highland Park, Illinois, on limited-edition gray with pink and purple splatter vinyl.

The reissue will also be released on standard black vinyl.

You can preorder your copy now.

Gish includes the singles “I Am One” and “Siva,” and is certified Platinum by the RIAA. It was produced by Butch Vig, who would go on to produce Nirvana’s Nevermind, released later in 1991.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

