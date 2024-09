Matthew J. Lee/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

The Smashing Pumpkins are preparing to rock late night TV.

The “Bullet with Butterfly Wings” outfit will be performing on ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live!, airing Sept. 17 at 11:35 p.m. ET.

The appearance will fall in between dates on the Pumpkins’ ongoing tour supporting Green Day, which concludes Sept. 28 in San Diego.

The Pumpkins also released a new album, Aghori Mhori Mei, in August.