AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

The Smashing Pumpkins’ ‘﻿(Rotten Apples)’ ﻿best-of compilation making vinyl debut

todayJune 26, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Capitol/UMe

The Smashing Pumpkins‘ (Rotten Apples) best-of compilation is being released on vinyl for the first time.

The collection will make its debut on wax on Aug. 9 as a two-LP set and is available now to preorder.

Originally released in 2001, a year after the band’s 2000 breakup, (Rotten Apples) includes Pumpkins classics such as “Bullet with Butterfly Wings,” “1979,” “Zero,” “Tonight, Tonight,” “Today” and “Cherub Rock.” It also features the song “Untitled,” which marked the final Pumpkins tune to feature members Billy Corgan, James Iha and Jimmy Chamberlin until they reunited in 2018.

“Untitled” has never before been available on vinyl.

The Smashing Pumpkins are currently on tour in Europe. They’ll launch a U.S. tour, including headlining dates and shows with Green Day, in July.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%