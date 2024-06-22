The stars and Royals come out for Taylor Swift’s Eras tour London kickoff

Jo Hale/Redferns

Taylor Swift brought her Eras tour to London Friday, and had a slew of famous faces in the audience to help her celebrate night one of her three-night stand at Wembley Stadium.

Among the celebs spotted in the crowd were Taylor’s boyfriend Travis Kelce, his brother Jason Kelce and wife Kylie, Bridgerton’s Nicola Coughlin, Queer Eye’s Jonathan Van Ness, Salma Hayek, Leslie Mann and Cara Delevingne.

In addition, Prince William, who was celebrating his 42nd birthday, brought two of his children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, to the show, with video surfacing online of him dancing to “Shake it Off.” Prince Louis reportedly stayed home with his mother.

They also got to meet Taylor, with Tay posting a selfie on social media of her and Travis with the royal trio.

“Happy Bday M8! London shows are off to a splendid start,” she captioned the photo, tagging @princeandprincessofwales.

Taylor returns to Wembley for two more shows, Saturday and Sunday.