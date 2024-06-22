AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

The stars and Royals come out for Taylor Swift’s Eras tour London kickoff

todayJune 22, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Jo Hale/Redferns

Taylor Swift brought her Eras tour to London Friday, and had a slew of famous faces in the audience to help her celebrate night one of her three-night stand at Wembley Stadium.

Among the celebs spotted in the crowd were Taylor’s boyfriend Travis Kelce, his brother Jason Kelce and wife Kylie, Bridgerton’s Nicola Coughlin, Queer Eye’s Jonathan Van Ness, Salma Hayek, Leslie Mann and Cara Delevingne.

In addition, Prince William, who was celebrating his 42nd birthday, brought two of his children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, to the show, with video surfacing online of him dancing to “Shake it Off.” Prince Louis reportedly stayed home with his mother.

They also got to meet Taylor, with Tay posting a selfie on social media of her and Travis with the royal trio.

“Happy Bday M8! London shows are off to a splendid start,” she captioned the photo, tagging @princeandprincessofwales. 

Taylor returns to Wembley for two more shows, Saturday and Sunday.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%