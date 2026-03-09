The Stray Cats announce dates for new summer tour

L-R: Slim Jim Phantom, Brian Setzer and Lee Rocker of The Stray Cats/(Photo credit: Suzie Kaplan)

After canceling their 2025 tour due to frontman Brian Setzer’s health, The Stray Cats are headed back out on the road this summer.

All three original members — Brian Setzer, Lee Rocker and Slim Jim Phantom — are set to kick off a new monthlong cross-country trek on July 24 in Las Vegas, wrapping Aug. 16 in Morristown, New Jersey.

“It’s good to be healthy and strong again,” Setzer says. “Come on out and have some fun with us this summer.”

“The Stray Cats are back and ready to blast off!” Rocker adds. “It’s an amazing feeling to join up with Brian and Slim, hit the stage and Rock across America.”

Finally, Phantom notes, “With The Stray Cats, there’s always some extra magic around the summertime shows. It’s the perfect time for the Cats & Kittens to get dolled up, put the top down and cruise to the greatest Rockabilly show on earth!”

An artist presale for tickets will begin Tuesday at 10 a.m. local time, with tickets going on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

The Stray Cats’ 2025 tour was supposed to begin in October, but was canceled so Setzer could address what was described as a “serious illness.”

It was supposed to be the band’s first tour since February 2024. It was also supposed to be their first tour since Setzer’s February 2025 announcement that he’d been diagnosed w