Rev Rock Report

The Stray Cats’ Brian Setzer selling guitars & more

todaySeptember 18, 2025

Portrait of American musician Brian Setzer, best known as a guitarist and vocalist with rock groups Stray Cats and The Brian Setzer Orchestra, photographed in Minneapolis on February 4, 2019. (Photo by Tony Nelson/Future Publishing via Getty Images)

Brian Setzer is selling a bunch of his gear on Reverb.

The Stray Cats frontman is set to offer up dozens of pieces, including stage-played guitars and memorabilia, on his Official Brian Setzer Reverb Shop starting Sept. 24.

Among the guitars being offered is a 1959 D’angelico New Yorker; a hot red Flag Back that Setzer played on The Tonight Show; and a G Brand Gretsch Rancher acoustic guitar, played on Setzer’s Rockabilly tours.

Brian shows off some of the guitars being sold in a video on Instagram, playing a couple of them before ending the video with “and I’m selling this why?”

The shop will also be selling pedals, cabinets and stage-worn clothing, including red jackets worn on The Brian Setzer Orchestra Christmas Rocks! tour in 2016.

More information and a preview of what will be for sale can be found at Reverb.com.

The Stray Cats are set to kick off a new fall tour on Oct. 25 in Mount Pleasant, Michigan. The tour, which will feature original band members Setzer, Lee Rocker and Slim Jim Phantom, wraps Nov. 23 in Wheatland, California.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

