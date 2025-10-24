AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

The Stray Cats release two songs ahead of tour kickoff

todayOctober 24, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Stray Cats artwork/(Surfdog Records)

The Stray Cats are back with new music.

The Rockabilly band — made up of original members Brian Setzer, Lee Rocker and Slim Jim Phantom —  has released two new tracks, “Stampede” and a cover of Eddie Cochran’s “Teenage Heaven,” both of which mark the first new music they’ve released in six years.

“Jim and I cut both songs in Minneapolis at Terrarium Studios,” Setzer says. “‘Stampede’ was an instrumental that I wrote lyrics for. I basically copied the guitar part, which was pretty ahead of its time to begin with, and ‘Teenage Heaven’ is one of the few Eddie Cochran songs that has not been covered to death.”

Both tracks are available now via digital outlets.

The new tunes come as The Stray Cats get ready to launch a new fall tour. The trek begins Saturday in Mount Pleasant, Michigan, and wraps Nov. 23 in Wheatland, California. A complete list of dates can be found at StrayCats.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%