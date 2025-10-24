The Stray Cats release two songs ahead of tour kickoff

Stray Cats artwork/(Surfdog Records)

The Stray Cats are back with new music.

The Rockabilly band — made up of original members Brian Setzer, Lee Rocker and Slim Jim Phantom — has released two new tracks, “Stampede” and a cover of Eddie Cochran’s “Teenage Heaven,” both of which mark the first new music they’ve released in six years.

“Jim and I cut both songs in Minneapolis at Terrarium Studios,” Setzer says. “‘Stampede’ was an instrumental that I wrote lyrics for. I basically copied the guitar part, which was pretty ahead of its time to begin with, and ‘Teenage Heaven’ is one of the few Eddie Cochran songs that has not been covered to death.”

Both tracks are available now via digital outlets.

The new tunes come as The Stray Cats get ready to launch a new fall tour. The trek begins Saturday in Mount Pleasant, Michigan, and wraps Nov. 23 in Wheatland, California. A complete list of dates can be found at StrayCats.com.