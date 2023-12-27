AD
Rev Rock Report

The time of their lives: Billie Joe Armstrong shares photo from middle school graduation

todayDecember 27, 2023

ABC/Fred Lee

Billie Joe Armstrong is throwing it all the way back to his middle school days.

In an Instagram Story, the Green Day frontman shared a photo of the day he and bassist Mike Dirnt graduated from the eighth grade together. The pic showcases the future Rock & Roll Hall of Famers’ impressive teenage hairstyles, though they were more ’70s rock than punk at the time.

Armstrong and Dirnt, of course, were friends in school before they would go on to form Green Day. Among the band’s many career accomplishments is writing that staple song of school graduations everywhere: “Good Riddance (Time of Your Life).”

Along with remembering saying goodbye to eighth grade, Armstrong will help say goodbye to 2023 when Green Day performs on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2024, airing December 31 on ABC at 8 p.m. ET.

Green Day is also set to have a big 2024 with the release of their new album, Saviors, on January 19, followed by the launch of a world tour. Additionally, they’ll be celebrating the 30th and 20th anniversaries of their landmark albums Dookie and American Idiot, respectively.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

