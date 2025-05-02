AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

The Toby Keith connection to Saturday’s 151st Kentucky Derby

todayMay 2, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Michael Reaves/Getty Images

More than a year after his passing, Toby Keith‘s set to realize a long-held goal: having a horse in the Kentucky Derby.

Toby’s Dream Walkin’ Farms is co-owner of Render Judgment, who’s set to take part in Saturday’s Run for the Roses.

“The derby is the one you want to win,” Toby told the Kentucky Derby’s Connections in 2019. “That’s the one that everybody wants to hang on their wall, saying ‘I won the Kentucky Derby.’ But, God, it’s hard to get there.”

The “Shoulda Been a Cowboy” hitmaker ran the 330-acre Dream Walkin’ Farms in Pauls Valley, Oklahoma, for more than three decades. His family’s taken over since his death in February 2024.

You can watch the 151st Kentucky Derby Saturday starting at approximately 6:57 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%