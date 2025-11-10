AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

The Velvet Underground’s John Cale and Charli XCX release ‘Wuthering Heights’ collaboration ‘House’

todayNovember 10, 2025

Background
share close
AD
John Cale performs on stage at the Loaded Festival 2023 on June 08, 2023 in Oslo, Norway. (Per Ole Hagen/Redferns)

Pop star Charli XCX has released her collaboration with The Velvet Underground’s John Cale.

The song, “House,” is part of the album of music Charli created for Emerald Fennell’s upcoming take on Wuthering Heights.

Charli previously explained in an Instagram Story message that a quote from Cale — “elegant and brutal” — had inspired the sound of her music for the film. She reached out to Cale to see what he thought about the songs, which led to them talking about “House.”

“He recorded something and sent it to me. Something that only John could do,” she said. “And it was… well it made me cry.”

The pair released a video to go with the song, which is set in a dark woods at night, and includes a raven, burning candle wax, and Cale seemingly holding Charli down against her will on a marble altar.

Wuthering Heights, starring Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi, hits theaters Feb. 13, 2026.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%