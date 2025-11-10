The Velvet Underground’s John Cale and Charli XCX release ‘Wuthering Heights’ collaboration ‘House’

John Cale performs on stage at the Loaded Festival 2023 on June 08, 2023 in Oslo, Norway. (Per Ole Hagen/Redferns)

Pop star Charli XCX has released her collaboration with The Velvet Underground’s John Cale.

The song, “House,” is part of the album of music Charli created for Emerald Fennell’s upcoming take on Wuthering Heights.

Charli previously explained in an Instagram Story message that a quote from Cale — “elegant and brutal” — had inspired the sound of her music for the film. She reached out to Cale to see what he thought about the songs, which led to them talking about “House.”

“He recorded something and sent it to me. Something that only John could do,” she said. “And it was… well it made me cry.”

The pair released a video to go with the song, which is set in a dark woods at night, and includes a raven, burning candle wax, and Cale seemingly holding Charli down against her will on a marble altar.

Wuthering Heights, starring Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi, hits theaters Feb. 13, 2026.