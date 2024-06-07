AD
Entertainment News

‘The Walking Dead’ spin-off ‘Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol’ to debut Sept. 29

todayJune 7, 2024

AD
AMC

AMC announced Friday that The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol, the second season of its Norman Reedus-starring spin-off, will debut on Sept. 29.

As has been reported, and as the title indicates, the second season will also center on fan favorite Melissa McBride‘s Carol Peletier, Daryl’s ride-or-die from the original show.

McBride initially was to star with Reedus in a two-hander spin-off, but a change to a European shooting location led the actress to change her mind. The show’s first season solely centered on Daryl finding himself mysteriously marooned in France amid the walker apocalypse.

The network teases the second season sees the fan favorites “both confront old demons while she fights to find her friend and he struggles with his decision to stay in France.”

The series kicks off Sept. 29 on both AMC and AMC+. 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

AD
