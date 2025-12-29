AD
Rev Rock Report

The Warning & Billy Idol perform mashup of ‘La Bamba’ & ‘Twist and Shout’ at Latin Grammys event

todayDecember 29, 2025

Billy Idol and The Warning perform at the CBS and the Recording Academy® present A GRAMMY® CELEBRATION OF LATIN MUSIC, airing Sunday, Dec. 28. (Gustavo Caballero/CBS)

The Warning performed alongside Billy Idol during a special called A Grammy Celebration of Latin Music, which aired Sunday.

The set began with the sister trio rocking out the iconic Mexican folk song “La Bamba” before Idol joined the stage alongside his guitarist Steve Stevens. Together, they transitioned into the song “Twist and Shout,” which has famously been performed by artists including The Beatles and The Isley Brothers.

“La Bamba” and “Twist and Shout” notably have a very similar chord progression, and have been previously mashed-up by Bruce Springsteen.

“The blend of these two songs and how they compliment each other in their history of how they were influenced in incredible,” The Warning said in a preshow interview. “For us, being Mexican, to be able to play ‘La Bamba’ is super, super incredible.”

You can watch footage of the performance via The Warning’s Instagram Story.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

ABC News

