The Weeknd delays album release, cancels Rose Bowl concert due to LA fires

todayJanuary 13, 2025

XO/Republic

While there have been many events canceled in LA due to the deadly wildfires, there haven’t been any album releases delayed — until now.

The Weeknd has announced that his upcoming album Hurry Up Tomorrow, due out Jan. 24, has been postponed for a week, and the one-night-only show he was set to perform on Jan. 25 has been canceled altogether.

On Instagram, the Canadian artist wrote, “Out of respect and concern for the people of Los Angeles County, I am canceling the Rose Bowl county originally scheduled for January 25th. This city has always been a profound source of inspiration for me, and my thoughts are with everyone impacted during this difficult time.”

“In light of this, I have also decided to push the release of my album to January 31st,” he added. “My focus remains on supporting the recovery of these communities and aiding its incredible people as they rebuild.”

The singer, born Abel Tesfaye, signed the post, “With love, Abel.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

