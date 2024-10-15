The Weeknd first artist to rack up 20 billion-stream songs on Spotify

AD
XO/Republic

For most artists, hearing that one of their songs has hit 1 billion streams on Spotify is a big deal. For The Weeknd, it’s just another Monday.

It was announced Oct. 14 that the Canadian superstar has become the first artist to have 20 individual songs on Spotify exceed the 1 billion-stream mark. The songs are as follows:

“Blinding Lights”
“Starboy”
“The Hills”
“Die For You”
“Save Your Tears”
“Call Out My Name”
“I Feel It Coming”
“Can’t Feel My Face”
“Earned It”
“Save Your Tears” (remix)
“Creepin’”
“Stargirl Interlude”
“Reminder”
“I Was Never There”
“One Of The Girls”
“Often”
“Heartless”
“After Hours”
“Or Nah”
“Die for You” (Ariana remix)

Of all these songs, the biggie is “Blinding Lights,” which has over 4.5 billion streams. Others that are up there include “Starboy” with 3.5 billion streams, “The Hills” with 2.44 billion streams and “Die for You” with 2.46 billion streams.

The Weeknd’s new album, Hurry Up Tomorrow, still doesn’t have a release date.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

