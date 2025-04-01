AD
The Weeknd gives surprise Vegas performance to promote new film ‘Hurry Up Tomorrow;’ watch new trailer now

todayApril 1, 2025

Lionsgate

The Weeknd performed in Las Vegas on Tuesday — not as part of a residency or headlining show, but in front of a bunch of movie theater owners. The occasion was the annual CinemaCon, where The Weeknd made an appearance to promote his new movie, Hurry Up Tomorrow.

Deadline reports the singer, who is billed under his birth name Abel Tesfaye in the film, performed new songs “Cry for Me” and “Open Hearts,” as well as “Blinding Lights,” before a second trailer was unveiled.

According to Variety, Weeknd was especially excited to see one movie icon in the audience. “I can’t believe I’m looking at Mark Hamill right now, that’s crazy,” he screamed. He reportedly told the Star Wars legend, “The force is with you, brother.”

According to Deadline, director Trey Edward Schults told the attendees that the movie, in theaters May 16, is “hard to describe … I haven’t seen a movie quiet like it. It’s very soulful.” Weeknd’s co-star Jenna Ortega added, “It feels more like an experience. And when you go into it with that mentality, it makes sense.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Ortega further explained that her character, Annie, is short for “anima,” which she referred to as “the feminine part” of Abel’s character’s brain. She said their interactions in the trailer are “conversations that he’s been neglecting with himself.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

