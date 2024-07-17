AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

The Weeknd is bringing a new show to Brazil for one night only

todayJuly 17, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Live Nation

It seems as though The Weeknd is going to start his new era in South America.

The artist will do a one-night-only stadium show in São Paulo, Brazil, on Sept. 7, which will include “never-before-seen production.” The Weeknd last played São Paulo in October as part of his After Hours Til Dawn Tour.

An artist presale for the stadium show starts July 22 at 9 a.m. ET. Tickets go on sale to the general public on July 25 at 9 a.m. ET at TheWeeknd.com/tour.

The singer will donate $1 from each ticket sold to his XO Humanitarian Fund, which supports the United Nations World Food Programme.

The Weeknd was teasing new music as early as two weeks ago, but there are no details yet. His last album was Dawn FM, which came out in 2022.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%