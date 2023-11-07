AD
Mike FM Music News

The Weeknd postpones tour “due to unforeseen circumstances”

todayNovember 7, 2023

Medios y Media/Getty Images

The Weeknd‘s fans from Down Under will have to wait a little while longer to see the performer in concert as he’s postponed the Australia and New Zealand segment of his After Hours Til Dawn Tour just two weeks before the scheduled kick-off.

“Due to unforeseen circumstances, we must reschedule the Australia/New Zealand tour,” the “Starboy” singer shared in a statement posted on the tour’s website. “New dates will be announced next year, and current tickets will be valid for the new shows. Refunds will be available for those unable to attend the new dates. Deeply disappointed but can’t wait to be there with you!”

The site also shared a message from Live Nation Australia & New Zealand, expressing understanding for the fans’ disappointment and a commitment to collaborate with The Weeknd to secure a new tour schedule. Further announcements are expected shortly.

The tour was originally slated for an 11-date journey across Australian and New Zealand cities, beginning on November 20 in Brisbane and concluding on December 9 in Auckland. The After Hours Til Dawn Tour was set to celebrate his 2020 album After Hours and the 2022 release Dawn FM.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

