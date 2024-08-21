AD
The Weeknd to stream his Brazil concert live on YouTube

todayAugust 21, 2024

Live Nation

The Weeknd will officially launch his new era with a huge concert on Sept. 7 in São Paulo, Brazil. But even if you can’t be there in person, you’ll be able to watch it.

The show will stream live on YouTube starting at 8 p.m. ET on The Weeknd’s official YouTube channel. There will also be a live chat and fans will have the option to buy merch. The singer will donate 10% of net proceeds from merch sales to the Brazilian Soul Fund of BrazilFoundation. The money will go to help Brazilian communities affected by natural disasters and economic hardships.

The Weeknd said in a statement, “I wish I could come to every city and town on earth, but moments like this give us the chance to connect in real time at least and share that energy together, no matter where you are.”

Based on what he’s posted online, The Weeknd’s new album will be the third part of a trilogy he started with After Hours and Dawn FM.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

