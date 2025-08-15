AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

The Weeknd’s After Hours Til Dawn tour breaks Beyoncé’s record, makes history

todayAugust 15, 2025

Background
share close
AD
The Weeknd performs in May 24, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan (Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

The Weeknd‘s current After Hours Til Dawn tour isn’t just successful — it’s historic.

According to Billboard, the global trek, which started back in 2022, has now grossed $635.5 million and sold just over 5 million tickets, making it the biggest R&B tour in history. It captured the title from the previous record holder, Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour, which earned $579.8 million in 2023.

Bey shouldn’t feel too bad, though: Her recently wrapped Cowboy Carter Tour is still the biggest country tour of all time.

But back to The Weeknd: His tour broke the $600 million mark thanks to two shows in Philadelphia at the end of July. It’s only the ninth tour ever to reach that amount and the only one by an R&B or Black artist. He’s also the only R&B act and Black artist to sell more than 5 million tickets in a single tour.

The Weeknd’s tour expanded several times and is now supporting three of his albums: After Hours, Dawn FM and Hurry Up Tomorrow

As per Billboard, by the time the tour finally ends on Sept. 3 in San Antonio, Texas, it will have earned close to $700 million, with around 5.5 million tickets sold.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%