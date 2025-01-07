AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

The Weeknd’s Billions Club concert film is now on Spotify

todayJanuary 7, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Nesrin Danan

Spotify isn’t normally the place you’d go to watch a movie, but the digital platform has just exclusively premiered its very first concert film, starring The Weeknd.

Last year the singer did a special Billions Club concert with Spotify, celebrating the fact that he has more billion-streamed songs than any other artist: 25 in all. Now you can watch the 45-minute, one-night-only concert, called Billions Club Live with The Weeknd: A Concert Film, on the platform — the only place you can watch it for the first 48 hours.

In addition to his billion-streaming hits and some new tracks, the concert features voice-over by Weeknd, talking about special moments in his career and how grateful he is for his fans worldwide. Songs performed include “Can’t Feel My Face,” “The Hills,” “Starboy,” “I Feel It Coming” and of course “Blinding Lights.”

Weeknd’s new album, Hurry Up Tomorrow, is due out Jan. 24. On Jan. 25, he’ll do a one-off concert at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%