The Weeknd’s Billions Club concert film is now on Spotify

Nesrin Danan

Spotify isn’t normally the place you’d go to watch a movie, but the digital platform has just exclusively premiered its very first concert film, starring The Weeknd.

Last year the singer did a special Billions Club concert with Spotify, celebrating the fact that he has more billion-streamed songs than any other artist: 25 in all. Now you can watch the 45-minute, one-night-only concert, called Billions Club Live with The Weeknd: A Concert Film, on the platform — the only place you can watch it for the first 48 hours.

In addition to his billion-streaming hits and some new tracks, the concert features voice-over by Weeknd, talking about special moments in his career and how grateful he is for his fans worldwide. Songs performed include “Can’t Feel My Face,” “The Hills,” “Starboy,” “I Feel It Coming” and of course “Blinding Lights.”

Weeknd’s new album, Hurry Up Tomorrow, is due out Jan. 24. On Jan. 25, he’ll do a one-off concert at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.