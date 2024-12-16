‘The White Lotus’ season 3 teaser trailer checks in to Thailand

Fabio Lovino/HBO

It’s time to check-in for The White Lotus season 3.

The new teaser trailer for the third season of the popular HBO and Max series dropped on Monday, and it finds its cast arriving at a White Lotus resort in Thailand.

There is one familiar face amongst the brand-new cast: Natasha Rothwell, who played spa manager Belinda Lindsey in season 1 of the show, returns for this season.

“I’m on an exchange program,” Rothwell’s Belinda says in the trailer. “I’m starting to feel like something good is going to come out of this.”

Parker Posey, Michelle Monaghan, Leslie Bibb, Dom Hetrakul, Jason Isaacs, Walton Goggins, Aimee Lou Wood, Tayme Thapthimthong, Sarah Catherine Hook, Sam Nivola and Patrick Schwarzenegger make up the rest of the star-studded cast.

BLACKPINK‘s Lisa also has a role this season. She seems to play an employee at the White Lotus, as she introduces guests to the resort at the beginning of the trailer.

The season’s tagline is “seeking peace can be a trip.” Scenes from the trailer show off characters relaxing at a spa and seeking out stress management mediation sessions.

However, in classic The White Lotus fashion, there seems to be danger that comes with paradise.

“I almost died today! But we got the room comped, didn’t we babes? That was cool,” Wood’s character tells Goggins’ character in the trailer.

“Yeah, you did a great job, babe,” he replies.

The White Lotus season 3 premieres Feb. 16 on Max.