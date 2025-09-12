The Who announces final show of their The Song Is Over North American Farewell Tour

Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend perform onstage during the The Who – The Song Is Over – North American Farewell Tour at Madison Square Garden on August 30, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

The Who has added one more date to their The Song Is Over North American Farewell Tour, and it will be the last show of the trek.

The new show is scheduled for Oct. 1 at the Acrisure Arena in Palm Springs, California. In a post on Instagram the band calls it “The Final Public Show.”

Tickets for the final date go on sale Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time.

In other tour news, The Who announced that The Offspring will be opening their Sept. 19 show at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

The Song Is Over North American Farewell Tour kicked off Aug. 16 in Sunrise, Florida. It hits Atlantic City, New Jersey, on Friday. A complete list of dates can be found at TheWho.com.