The Who launches giveaway for new book, ‘Their Generation: The Who In America 1967-69’

Omnibus Press

A new book focused on The Who’s early tours of America has just been released, and the rockers are giving one lucky fan a chance to win a copy, along with an exclusive giclée print of the band.

Their Generation: The Who In America 1967-69 features photos from Tom Wright, the band’s official photographer and U.S. tour manager, with a foreword by Pete Townshend. According to the description, Wright’s collection “captures The Who on and off stage, from their raw energy at the Fillmore to quiet moments on the road.”

The print that comes with the book is individually stamped with Tom’s signature and embossed with his estate’s official mark.

Fans have until May 16 to enter the contest, and they’ll need to follow @omnibuspress and @officialthewho on Instagram to be eligible. One winner will be chosen at random.