AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

The Who launches giveaway for new book, ‘Their Generation: The Who In America 1967-69’

todayMay 2, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Omnibus Press

A new book focused on The Who’s early tours of America has just been released, and the rockers are giving one lucky fan a chance to win a copy, along with an exclusive giclée print of the band.

Their Generation: The Who In America 1967-69 features photos from Tom Wright, the band’s official photographer and U.S. tour manager, with a foreword by Pete Townshend. According to the description, Wright’s collection “captures The Who on and off stage, from their raw energy at the Fillmore to quiet moments on the road.”

The print that comes with the book is individually stamped with Tom’s signature and embossed with his estate’s official mark.

Fans have until May 16 to enter the contest, and they’ll need to follow @omnibuspress and @officialthewho on Instagram to be eligible. One winner will be chosen at random.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%