The Who postpones Philadelphia show ‘due to illness’

todayAugust 21, 2025

Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend of The Who perform with Jon Button and Scott Devours at Parco Della Musica on July 22, 2025 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Sergione Infuso/Corbis via Getty Images)

The Who has only played two shows on their The Song Is Over North America Farewell Tour, but the trek has hit its first snag.

The band was due to play Philadelphia’s Xfinity Mobile Arena on Thursday, but a post on the venue’s Instagram reveals the show has been postponed “due to illness.”

The announcement did not reveal which band member is sick.

No information on a makeup date has been revealed, but the post does encourage fans to “hang on to your tickets as we work quickly to schedule a new date.”

The Who kicked off their North American farewell tour on Saturday in Sunrise, Florida, and played Newark, New Jersey, on Tuesday. Their next show is scheduled for Saturday in Atlantic City, New Jersey. A complete list of dates can be found at TheWho.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

