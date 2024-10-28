The Who releasing Blu-ray of ‘Who’s Next’ Dolby Atmos mix

Geffen Records

The Who is giving fans another chance to get their hands on the Dolby Atmos mix of Who’s Next, which was previously only available as part of the super deluxe edition of the album, released back in September 2023.

The band is now releasing it as a standalone Blu-ray to the SDE (Super Deluxe Edition) shop, featuring producer/audio engineer Steven Wilson’s Dolby Atmos and 5.1 mixes, as well as 14 bonus tracks and instrumental mixes.

The Who’s Next SDE-exclusive Blu-ray audio will be released Jan. 17 and is available for preorder from now until Nov. 1.

Released in 1971, Who’s Next features Who classics like “Baba O’Riley,” “Won’t Get Fooled Again” and “Behind Blue Eyes.” The album was originally conceived as another rock opera, Lifehouse, following their 1969 hit Tommy. Pete Townshend eventually scrapped the whole project.