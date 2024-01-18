AD
Rev Rock Report

The Who’s ‘Live At Shea Stadium 1982’ getting first audio release

todayJanuary 18, 2024

Mercury Studios

A classic concert from The Who is getting its first audio release. Live At Shea Stadium 1982, which originally was released on DVD and Blu-ray back in 2015, is coming out on CD and as a three-LP set for the first time on March 1.

The album captures the band’s October 13, 1982, show, which was the second of two nights at the former home of the New York Mets.

The concert was in support of the band’s 10th studio album, It’s Hard, and featured songs from the record, in addition to such The Who classics as “Pinball Wizard,” “Won’t Get Fooled Again,” “My Generation,” “Who Are You,” “Baba O’Riley” and more.

Next up for The Who, they’ll play two shows, March 18 and 20, at London’s Royal Albert Hall for the Teenage Cancer Trust. Lead singer Roger Daltrey is also playing a Teenage Cancer Trust concert on March 24, a show that includes Robert Plant with Saving GracePearl Jam’s Eddie VedderStereophonics’ Kelly Jones and Paul Weller.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

