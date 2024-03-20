AD
Rev Rock Report

The Who’s Pete Townshend to talk ‘Tommy’ on ‘The Tonight Show’

todayMarch 20, 2024

Matthew Baker/Getty Images

The Who’s Pete Townshend is set to make an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, March 26.

The rocker will be on the show to promote Tommy the Musical, which is set to open at Broadway’s Nederlander Theatre on March 28. The episode will also feature a performance from the musical.

This version of Tommy, directed by the musical’s original director, Des McAnuff, debuted at Chicago’s Goodman Theatre in June and features a brand new staging with a cast of 28 and a nine-piece band.

Based on The Who’s 1969 album and 1975 film, the original production of Tommy opened at the La Jolla Playhouse in San Diego, California, on July 1, 1992. It opened on Broadway on April 22, 1993, and closed on June 17, 1995. Tommy won five Tony Awards, including Best Direction for McAnuff and Best Original Score for Townshend.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

