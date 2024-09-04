AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

The Who’s ‘Quadrophenia’ tour Vespa being auctioned off for charity

todaySeptember 4, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Jo Hale/Redferns

Fans of The Who now have a chance to own a pretty unique piece of band memorabilia.

The Vespa GS Scooter that was featured during the band’s 1996 Quadrophenia tour is being auctioned off by Sotheby’s a part of the auction house’s first ever Popular Culture auction in London.

The scooter, a Piaggio 1964 Vespa, was ridden onstage during the performance of “Bell Boy” by Billy Idol, who was portraying the character of Ace Face. Following the tour it was stored in frontman Roger Daltrey’s garage, and then was restored and exhibited at the Royal Albert Hall during The Who’s March 2023 Teenage Cancer Trust charity shows. 

Bidding is open until Sept. 12. The Vespa is expected to sell for between $26,000 and $40,000. Proceeds will benefit Teenage Cancer Trust.

“The funds raised will support our mission to ensure no young person faces cancer alone,” Jamie Johnson, head of Music & Entertainment at Teenage Cancer Trust, shares. “We are deeply grateful to Sotheby’s and The Who for their incredible generosity.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%