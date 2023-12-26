The Year in Music 2023: Without Taylor Hawkins, Foo Fighters learn to fly again

After Foo Fighters went through “the most difficult and tragic year that our band has even known” in 2022, Dave Grohl and company made a big return in 2023.

The seemingly unstoppable Foo Fighters machine came to a screeching halt in March 2022 with the unexpected death of drummer Taylor Hawkins. The Foos honored their fallen bandmate with two massive tribute concerts in September 2022, though the future of the band remained uncertain until New Year’s Eve, when they announced they intended to continue.

Soon into 2023, show announcements began. In April, Foo Fighters announced a new album, But Here We Are, alongside the premiere of lead single “Rescued,” which certainly seemed to be inspired by Hawkins.

Meanwhile, rumors flew about who’d been recruited to play drums in place of Hawkins. During a May streaming concert, the Foos finally revealed the identity of their newest member: Josh Freese, a prolific session drummer who’d played with bands including Nine Inch Nails, Guns N’ Roses and The Offspring. He was also among the many guest drummers who joined Foo Fighters during the Hawkins tribute concerts.

Foo Fighters played their first official show back just a few days later, during which an emotional Grohl took a moment to remember Hawkins before performing the song “Cold Day in the Sun.”

But Here We Are dropped in June, and also included the songs “Under You” and “The Glass,” which Grohl wrote about his late mother. The Foos continued to tour, headlining festivals including Bonnaroo and Boston Calling, and playing a surprise set at Glastonbury.

Foo Fighters’ 2023 also included a performance on Saturday Night Live, during which they were joined by H.E.R. for a rendition of “The Glass.”

As for 2024, Foo Fighters will launch a U.S. stadium tour in July. They’ll also compete in multiple categories at the 2024 Grammys, including Best Rock Album for But Here We Are﻿.