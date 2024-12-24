The Year in Music 2024: Billy Joel: ‘Movin’ Out’ of MSG and movin’ back onto the charts

2024 was a milestone year for Billy Joel, in more ways than one.

It started in February, when he released “Turn the Lights Back On,” his first pop single since 2007’s “All My Life.” The ballad was cowritten by Billy, Freddy Wexler, Arthur Bacon and Wayne Hector, and was reminiscent of his classic sound. The video, which used AI to morph him from his ’70s, ’80s and ’90s selves into his present-day self, upped the nostalgia factor, too.

“Turn the Lights Back On,” which Billy performed at the Grammy Awards days after its release, returned Billy to the Billboard Hot 100 and Adult Contemporary charts — as an artist, not just a writer — for the first time since 1998.

Billy was back on CBS in April for a special documenting the 100th show of his Madison Square Garden residency. Billy Joel: The 100th – Live at Madison Square Garden aired April 14, but it was delayed due to coverage of the Masters Tournament, then cut short for local news programming. CBS mollified angry fans by reairing the show, which won three Emmys, on April 19.



On May 9, Billy celebrated his 75th birthday onstage at Madison Square Garden. On July 25, he officially ended his 10-year residency with his 150th career show at the Garden, where he was joined by Guns N’ Roses singer Axl Rose and by his young daughters, Remy and Della.

According to Billboard, the residency grossed a total of $267 million. Only Céline Dion‘s two residency shows in Las Vegas have earned more.

Billy also performed stadium shows across the country in 2024, but added a new twist: He coheadlined with, variously, Stevie Nicks, Sting and Rod Stewart. He’ll continue performing with all three of them into 2025.