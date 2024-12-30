The Year in Music 2024: Fans grieve the shocking death of Liam Payne

AD

It was a day One Direction fans won’t soon forget — on Oct. 16, singer Liam Payne died after falling from the balcony of his hotel room in Argentina. He was 31.

He is survived by his 7-year-old son, Bear, with ex-girlfriend Cheryl Cole.

– Just days before his death, Liam and his girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, attended 1D bandmate Niall Horan’s Buenos Aires concert. After spending some time vacationing in the country, Cassidy flew home to the U.S. while Liam stayed behind.

– On Oct. 16, Liam, who had battled addiction, was reportedly acting erratically at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires. Hotel staff called emergency services, and Liam’s body was found in the inner courtyard of the hotel, where he was pronounced dead on the scene.

– Following Liam’s death, Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan and Harry Styles shared a joint statement on the official One Direction Instagram account. “We’re completely devastated by the news of Liam’s passing,” they said in part. “The memories we shared with him will be treasured forever.” Each member also released an individual tribute to Liam.

– A preliminary autopsy report from the Public Prosecutor’s Office of Argentina revealed Liam’s cause of death was “multiple traumas” and “internal and external bleeding” as a result of the fall. Toxicology tests later showed that Liam had traces of “alcohol, cocaine and a prescription antidepressant in his body.”

– In November, three people were charged with “crimes of abandonment of a person followed by death, supply and facilitation of narcotics” in connection with Liam’s death.

– On Nov. 20, Liam was laid to rest during a funeral service held in a 12th century church northwest of London. In attendance were his 1D bandmates, Cassidy, Cole and Simon Cowell, who helped launch One Direction to superstardom on his show The X Factor in 2010.

– Prior to his death, Liam had filmed a stint as a guest judge on the reality singing competition Building the Band for Netflix. It’s not clear if or when the show, which also features Backstreet Boys‘ AJ McLean, Nicole Scherzinger and Kelly Rowland, will air.