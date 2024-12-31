The Year in Music 2024: Foreigner and Peter Frampton finally get into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

AD

For years music fans have wondered when Foreigner and Peter Frampton were going to get recognized by the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and this year they got their answer.

Both Foreigner, which has been eligible since 2002, and Frampton, who’s been eligible since 1997, finally got chosen for induction, thanks to not only fan support but the backing of some big-name artists — especially in the case of Foreigner.

That was evident when producer Mark Ronson, stepson of Foreigner founder Mick Jones, put together a star-studded video pushing for the band’s induction, with Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl, Queens of the Stone Age’s Josh Homme, Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash, Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith and even Paul McCartney among the artists featured in the clip.

At the induction, which took place in October in Cleveland, Sammy Hagar welcomed Foreigner into the Rock Hall and performed in their honor, with Slash, Smith and Demi Lovato performing, as well. Foreigner’s original frontman, Lou Gramm, also performed, teaming with Kelly Clarkson for “I Want To Know What Love Is,” although prior to the show he made it publicly known he wasn’t happy with the song choice.

And while the night certainly was a celebration for Gramm, Al Green and Rick Wills, absent from the festivities were original members Mick Jones and Dennis Elliott. While Jones skipped the event because of his health — he revealed in 2024 that he has Parkinson’s disease — Elliott claimed he didn’t go because he received the schedule too late. However, Billboard claimed it was because his wife wasn’t allowed to walk the red carpet.

As for Frampton, he was inducted by The Who’s Roger Daltrey and performed two songs, “Something’s Happening” and a particularly shred-heavy version of “Do You Feel Like We Do” alongside Keith Urban.

This year’s other inductees were Ozzy Osbourne, Cher, Kool & The Gang, Dave Matthews Band and Mary J. Blige. The late Jimmy Buffett, Dionne Warwick, MC5 and Motown producer/songwriter Norman Whitfield were inducted in the Music Excellence category. R&B singer Big Mama Thornton, as well as British blues musicians John Mayall and the late Alexis Korner, got in for Musical Influence.

The entire event aired live on Disney+, but if you missed the celebration you can catch a highlight show, 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, Jan. 1 on ABC.