The Year in Music 2024: ‘Pretty Little Poison’ is just a hunk of Warren Zeiders’ success

For newcomer Warren Zeiders, 2024 brought his first #1 with “Pretty Little Poison,” as well as a CMT Music Award for Breakthrough Male Video of the Year for the same track.

Along the way, he also developed a reputation as a bit of a hunk, thanks in part to a memorable appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

“I was nervous going into that interview,” Warren admits. “I had no idea what to expect. Lo and behold, we are 10 seconds into the interview and there’s a shirtless photo of me playing lacrosse on the screen, and she’s left speechless in a sense.”

“And yeah, it definitely made me blush, that’s for sure,” he adds.

Warren also earned a mention in People magazine’s annual Sexiest Man Alive issue.

Along the way, the Pennsylvania native also put in the miles in 2024 on one of country’s biggest tours, Jelly Roll‘s Beautifully Broken trek.

“We played, I think it was 39 shows in 60 days,” Warren tells ABC Audio. “We played some amazing venues. We played Madison Square Garden, played out in LA. Aw, man, we played all over the place. Delta Center in Utah.”

“A surreal place for me was in State College, Pennsylvania,” he continues, “being a Pennsylvania boy, going up to Penn State and playing there at the arena, Bryce Jordan Center. There was just so many family members and so many friends there.”

Perhaps Warren’s only regret is that it went by too quickly.

“It was a blur. As fast as, you know, it started, it was over before you knew it,” he reflects. “But it was honestly just a blessing and such an awesome opportunity.”

On the calendar for 2025: his headlining Relapse Tour, as well as his first string of shows in Europe.