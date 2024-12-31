AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

The Year in Music 2024: ‘Pretty Little Poison’ is just a hunk of Warren Zeiders’ success

todayDecember 31, 2024

Background
share close
AD

For newcomer Warren Zeiders, 2024 brought his first #1 with “Pretty Little Poison,” as well as a CMT Music Award for Breakthrough Male Video of the Year for the same track.

Along the way, he also developed a reputation as a bit of a hunk, thanks in part to a memorable appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show

“I was nervous going into that interview,” Warren admits. “I had no idea what to expect. Lo and behold, we are 10 seconds into the interview and there’s a shirtless photo of me playing lacrosse on the screen, and she’s left speechless in a sense.”

“And yeah, it definitely made me blush, that’s for sure,” he adds.

Warren also earned a mention in People magazine’s annual Sexiest Man Alive issue. 

Along the way, the Pennsylvania native also put in the miles in 2024 on one of country’s biggest tours, Jelly Roll‘s Beautifully Broken trek. 

“We played, I think it was 39 shows in 60 days,” Warren tells ABC Audio. “We played some amazing venues. We played Madison Square Garden, played out in LA. Aw, man, we played all over the place. Delta Center in Utah.”

“A surreal place for me was in State College, Pennsylvania,” he continues, “being a Pennsylvania boy, going up to Penn State and playing there at the arena, Bryce Jordan Center. There was just so many family members and so many friends there.”

Perhaps Warren’s only regret is that it went by too quickly. 

“It was a blur. As fast as, you know, it started, it was over before you knew it,” he reflects. “But it was honestly just a blessing and such an awesome opportunity.” 

On the calendar for 2025: his headlining Relapse Tour, as well as his first string of shows in Europe.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%