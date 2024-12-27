The Year in Music 2024: Sabrina Carpenter was workin’ late, cause she’s a singer

AD

Sabrina Carpenter is no stranger to the music business. With six studio albums to her name, she’s been making music for a decade already. But 2024 was without a doubt her breakout year — here’s a look at everything the pint-sized pop star accomplished:

-On March 9, Sabrina ended her run opening for Taylor Swift on The Eras Tour. Her final appearance as the special guest for the most successful tour of all time took place in Singapore at Singapore National Stadium.

-On April 11, Sabrina released her single “Espresso.”

-The next day was a big one for Sabrina: on April 12, she not only released the music video for “Espresso,” but she also made her Coachella debut, where she headlined and played “Espresso” live for the first time.

-Sabrina also played at Coachella’s second weekend on April 19.

-On May 2, Sabrina attended the Met Gala with her then-boyfriend, Barry Keoghan. They dressed in outfits inspired by Alice in Wonderland and the Mad Hatter.

-Live from New York, it’s Sabrina Carpenter. On the May 18 episode, she made her Saturday Night Live debut as the musical guest, where she performed her hit “Espresso,” and a mash-up of “Feather” and “Nonsense.” During the bridge of “Feather,” she changed the lyrics from “I’m so sorry for your loss!” to “I’m on SNL and you’re not!”

-On June 3, Sabrina announced the upcoming release of her sixth studio album, Short n’ Sweet.

-Sabrina released her single “Please Please Please” on June 6. It came with an accompanying music video that starred her then-boyfriend, Barry Keoghan.

-Sabrina announced her Short n’ Sweet Tour, in support of her sixth studio album, on June 20. Almost a month after announcing the North American show dates, Sabrina announced a European and U.K. leg.

-On June 24, Sabrina achieved her first Billboard Hot 100 #1 with “Please Please Please.”

-The next single from Short n’ Sweet was announced to be “Taste” on Aug. 21. Sabrina teased the music video for the song, which was to be released the same day the album dropped.

-Sabrina’s sixth studio album, Short n’ Sweet, was released on Aug. 23. It arrived alongside a music video for the album’s third single, “Taste,” which also starred Jenna Ortega.

–Short n’ Sweet debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart on Sept. 3.

-“Espresso” won Song of the Year at the MTV Video Music Awards, which took place on Sept. 11.

-Sabrina began the Short n’ Sweet Tour in Columbus, Ohio, on Sept. 23.

-On Nov. 8, Sabrina became a Grammy-nominated artist, earning her first-ever Grammy Award nominations. She received eight in total: Best New Artist, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Album of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Pop Vocal Album, Best Remixed Recording and Best Engineered, Non-Classical.

-The North American leg of the Short n’ Sweet Tour ended in LA on Nov. 18.

-Sabrina had us all sipping peppermint espresso martinis with the release of her Netflix Christmas special, A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter, on Dec. 6.