Rev Rock Report

The Zombies announce dates for third annual Begin Here festival

todayDecember 24, 2025

Soren Koch, Rod Argent, Colin Blunstone, Tom Toomey and Steve Rodford of The Zombies perform at Variety Playhouse on April 03, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by R. Diamond/Getty Images)

The Zombies have announced the dates for their third annual Begin Here festival. The 2026 event, which takes place in their hometown of St. Albans, U.K., will run from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1.

The Begin Here festival, which launched in November 2023, usually features a whole host of Zombies-related events. In the past, that has included record signings, special screenings of their documentary Hung Up On A Dream, a Zombies tour of St. Albans, Q&As and performances.

In the meantime, frontman Colin Blunstone‘s next performance is happening on the high seas. He’s booked to perform on the Flower Power Cruise happening March 28 to April 4. The cruise starts in Ft. Lauderdale and hits St. Thomas, St. Kitts and Nevis, with The Beach BoysMicky Dolenz of The Monkees, Max Weinberg’s Jukebox ﻿and Blood, Sweat & Tears among the other acts on the lineup.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

