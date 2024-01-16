AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

The Zombies announce new U.S. tour dates

todayJanuary 16, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Lorne Thomson/Redferns

The Zombies continue to expand their North American Different Game tour.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers just added two new shows to their schedule: April 11 in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, and April 12 in Clearwater, Florida.

The latest additions follow recently announced shows in Annapolis, Maryland, on March 26, and Alexandria, Virginia, on March 27. They will also set sail on the On The Blue Cruise from April 5 to April 10, departing from Miami. 

A fan club presale starts Wednesday, January 17, at 10 a.m. ET, with the public onsale kicking off Friday, January 19, at 10 a.m. ET. A complete list of dates can be found at thezombies.com.

The Zombies previously toured the U.S. in 2023. Unfortunately, in October they were forced to cut their Different Game tour short after founding member Rod Argent was hospitalized after suffering migraines, fatigue and exhaustion.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%