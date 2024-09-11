AD
The Zombies announce Rod Argent tribute concert

September 11, 2024

R. Diamond/Getty Images

Back in July, The ZombiesRod Argent announced his retirement from touring due to health issues, and now his bandmates have planned a tribute concert celebrating his career.

The Zombies: A Tribute to Rod Argent will take place during the band’s annual Begin Here Festival, which is taking place Nov. 8-10 in their hometown of St. Albans, England, about 20 miles outside of London.

“After Rod’s difficult decision to retire from touring this year, we decided to celebrate his legacy by putting on a show in his honour!” the band announced on social media.

The concert, taking place Nov. 9 at Eric Morecambe Centre in Harpenden in St. Albans, will feature Argent’s Zombie bandmates Colin Blunstone, Steve Rodford, Tom Toomey and Søren Koch, along with Danny Mattin on keyboards and special guests Russ Ballard, Tanita Tikaram and Milly Riquelme.

Tickets are on sale now.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

