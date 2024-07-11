AD
Rev Rock Report

The Zombies’ Rod Argent recovering from stroke; retires from touring

todayJuly 11, 2024

Photo by Dean Anshutz

The Zombies‘ Rod Argent is recovering from a stroke, the band’s management has revealed.

“Rod had recently returned home from a triumphant Zombies tour of the U.K., and spent a weekend in London with his beloved wife Cathy, celebrating his 79th birthday and their 52nd wedding anniversary, before the stroke occurred,” read a statement from the band’s management team. “He was hospitalized overnight, and released the next day.”

The statement adds that Rod’s doctors have advised him that he’ll need months of rest and recuperation, so he’s decided to make his health a priority and “immediately retire from touring.” 

“He was already preparing to wind down his live performance schedule after health scares on recent tours,” the statement continues. “However, the stroke was an unmistakable warning sign that the risks are too great.” 

But Rod isn’t giving up music altogether. He says he still plans to keep writing and recording with The Zombies and he “has already been back at his piano for some much-needed ‘Bach therapy.'”

As for The Zombies, Rod’s decision means planned shows for 2024 have been canceled, although their second annual Begin Here Festival in St Albans, England, set for November, will still happen. The Zombies show planned for the festival won’t take place, although management says they are hoping to put together a special show honoring Rod.

The Zombies played a series of shows in the U.S. in March and April. Their 2023 North American tour was cut short after Argent became ill with migraines, fatigue and exhaustion.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

