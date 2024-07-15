AD
The Zombies’ Rod Argent thanks fans for support following news of his stroke, retirement

todayJuly 15, 2024

Lorne Thomson/Redferns

The ZombiesRod Argent is expressing his gratitude to fans for all the support he’s received since his announcement Thursday that he’s currently recovering from a stroke and, because of his health, has decided to retire from touring. 

“I am absolutely overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and support that has happened in response to the news of my having suffered a stroke three weeks ago,” he shared on Instagram. “I have read every post, and have to thank you so much.”

He adds, “I do feel so lucky that physically l’ve escaped the worst possible effects, and while I’m still frustrated by not finding all my words easily, I feel really hopeful that eventually I will make a full recovery.” 

With his decision to retire, The Zombies have now canceled all shows planned for 2024, although their second annual Begin Here Festival in St Albans, England, set for November, will still happen.

Argent notes, “It is with a heavy heart that I can’t carry on with the live playing that I love so much,” adding that he does plan to “carry on in the studio with writing and recording” with his Zombie bandmates.

The Zombies played their last U.S. shows in March and April. Their 2023 North American tour was cut short after Argent became ill with migraines, fatigue and exhaustion.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

