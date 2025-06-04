AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

The Zombies to appear at UK screenings of ‘Hung Up on a Dream’ documentary

todayJune 4, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Utopia Films

The surviving members of The Zombies are set to come together for a special screening of their documentary, Hung Up on a Dream.

Rod Argent, Colin Blunstone, Chris White and Hugh Grundy, along with the film’s director, Robert Schwartzman, will be on hand for a June 24 screening and Q&A at Finsbury Park Picturehouse in London.

There will also be in-person screenings with Q&As on June 26 in London’s Hackney Picturehouse and on July 5 at The Odyssey Cinemas in St. Albans, England, which is where The Zombies got their start.

In a video posted to Instagram, Argent shared his excitement at the success the film has had in America and praised the film’s director.

“I have to say, Robert Schwartzman has done the most wonderful job on it,” he says of the film. “I think he’s made a great film with what I thought was unpromising material because, first of all, I didn’t think there was very much material still in existence. But he proved me wrong.”

Information about where Hung Up on a Dream is playing can be found at hungup.official.film.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%