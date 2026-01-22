AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

‘Their Greatest Hits 1971-75′ becomes Eagles’ first album to receive quadruple Diamond certification

todayJanuary 22, 2026

Background
share close
AD
Cover of Eagles’ ‘Their Greatest Hits 1971-75’ (Elektra Records)

The Eagles are celebrating a new musical milestone.

The band revealed on Instagram that their compilation album Their Greatest Hits 1971-75 has just been awarded a quadruple Diamond certification by the Recording Industry Association of America for sales of over 40 million units.

The album is the first-ever record to land such a feat, securing its standing as the bestselling album of all time in the United States.

Their Greatest Hits 1971-75, featuring such classic Eagles tunes as “Take It Easy,” “Desperado” and “Take it To the Limit,” was released Feb. 17, 1976. In celebration of its 50th anniversary, Eagles are set to reissue the album on crystal clear 180-gram vinyl on Feb. 13. It will be available exclusively at Eagles.com and is available for preorder now.

But that’s not the Eagles’ only news. Their iconic album Hotel California, which is also turning 50 this year, has just been re-certified 28-times Platinum by the RIAA, making it the third bestselling album of all time.

Eagles are set to return to the Sphere Las Vegas for their residency on Friday. They have dates confirmed at the venue until March 28. They will also headline New Orleans Jazz Fest on May 2. A complete list of dates can be found at Eagles.com.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%