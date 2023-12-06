AD
Then-Prince Charles once asked Natalie Portman if she was in 1977’s ‘Star Wars’

todayDecember 6, 2023

Natalie Portman‘s recent appearance on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live had two tidbits for Star Wars fans: One, the Oscar winner said she’s open to reprising her role as Padmé Amidala, Luke and Leia Skywalker’s mom, but noted, “No one has asked me.”

And two, she told a funny story about meeting then-Prince Charles when 1999’s Episode I – The Phantom Menace had its premiere in London back in the day.

Portman appeared in all three Star Wars prequels, ultimately expiring during childbirth in the climax of Episode III – Revenge of the Sith. However, she was four years away from being born when George Lucas‘ original Star Wars came out.

That was apparently news to Charles.

“I remember Prince Charles asked me if I was in the originals,” Portman laughed, explaining with a giggle, “I was like, no, I’m 18.”

That faux pas aside, Portman said of the man who would be King Charles, “He was very friendly.”

Portman also said working on the prequels was “amazing,” noting, “It was the first time I worked digitally. I don’t think anyone was shooting that way then. It was my first time working with a green screen. It was a whole new set of skills to pick up and a whole new world to enter.”

She added getting to be part of the Star Wars mythology was “awesome.”

Written by: ABC News

