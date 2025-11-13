AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

There’s room for ‘The Innkeeper’ on Little Big Town’s ‘The Christmas Record’

todayNovember 13, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Little Big Town’s ‘The Christmas Record’ (MCA)

Little Big Town‘s adding a new track to their holiday album in time for the 2025 season. 

“We wanted to give you another Christmas song as a thank you for this incredible year,” they teased on their socials Thursday. “‘The Innkeeper’ is available at midnight. Pre-save/add now at the link in bio.”

The Christmas Record was originally released in October 2024 with 11 tracks. You can get a peek of “The Innkeeper” on the foursome’s socials.

This year, they’ll also play four holiday nights at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium Dec. 1-4. 

“It’s always been a dream of ours to play Christmas shows at the historic Ryman,” they said. “It’s finally happening! Please come spend your holidays with us.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%