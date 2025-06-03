AD
Buck Country Music News

These boots are made for … Lainey Wilson: How to walk a mile in her shoes

todayJune 3, 2025

Francis Specker/CBS

Lainey Wilson‘s counting down to the launch of her own brand of boots. 

“I love songwriting, because it lets me put myself into someone else’s shoes, and see the world through another set of eyes. If someone could walk in a mile in your boots, what would they say about you?” she asks in a social media video that shows off her new designs.

The limited-edition Golden West Boots launch Thursday, June 5, but you can sign up online for early access.

Meanwhile, Lainey is planning to return to the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas at the end of the year. Tickets to her Wildflowers & Wild Horses show Dec. 7 at T-Mobile Arena go on sale Friday, June 6, with presales underway now. 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

