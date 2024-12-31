AD
Entertainment News

‘They called’: Jason Momoa cast as Lobo in ‘Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow’

todayDecember 31, 2024

Jun Sato/WireImage via Getty Images

Jason Momoa‘s latest role is a dream come to fruition.

The actor, who previously played Aquaman in DC Extended Universe films, is sticking with the studio in its forthcoming DCU project by playing the character Lobo in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

Momoa shared the news to Instagram in a post that included past quotes about wanting to play the role.

“So Lobo was… I collect comics, and I don’t do so much anymore, but he was always my favorite, and I always wanted to play Lobo, because I’m like, ‘Hello? It’s the perfect role,'” read his former quotes. “I mean, listen. If they call and ask me to play him, it’s a f*** yeah.”

Momoa captioned the post, “They called.”

James Gunn, co-CEO of DC Studios, confirmed the news by sharing Momoa’s post to his Instagram Story.

“Welcome to the #DCU, Jason Momoa. @prideofgypsies #Lobo #Supergirl,” he wrote.

Gunn shared a photo of the character to his Instagram feed, which Momoa replied to by writing in the comments: “FINALLY. DREAM COME TRUE. MAHALO BRO.”

Gunn previously confirmed that House of the Dragon star Milly Alcock would play Kara Zor-El/Supergirl in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, calling Alcock “a fantastically talented young actor.”

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is due to fly into theaters in summer 2026.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

