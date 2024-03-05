They’re ‘Still Kids’: New Kids on the Block release new single, new album coming May 17

Austin Hargrave

Following their announcement that they’ve signed a new record deal, New Kids of the Block have now released a new single and announced their first new album since 2013.

The album, Still Kids, will be out May 17; it’s now available for preorder in a variety of formats, including a deluxe CD box set. The lead single, “Kids,” is out now, and the video will premiere at 1:30 p.m. ET. NKOTB will give the premiere TV performance of “Kids” on The Kelly Clarkson Show on March 8.

Still Kids features 14 tracks, including collaborations with DJ Jazzy Jeff on the song “Get Down,” and Taylor Dayne on the song “Old School Love.” “It’s the most mature album we’ve ever made,” says Donnie Wahlberg, who co-wrote seven of the tracks. “Yet it’s the most fun and most comfortable album we’ve ever made.”

Joey McIntyre, who co-wrote six of the tracks, adds, “It says a lot about any band to make a record that has energy and passion and lightness and fun and depth – after almost 40 years together? It’s crazy.”

Donnie notes, “This album, more than any other, is bringing the New Kids and the fans full circle. It’s about hope and possibilities and being ourselves.”

The group’s already announced Magic Summer 2024 tour will kick off June 14 with special guests Paula Abdul and DJ Jazzy Jeff.

Here’s the track list for Still Kids:

“Magic”

“Summer Love”

“Long Time Coming”

“Kids”

“A Love Like This”

“Dance With You”

“Come Back”

“In the Night”

“Runaway”

“Pop”

“Get Down” (feat. DJ Jazzy Jeff)

“Old School Love” (feat. Taylor Dayne)

“Better Days”

“Stay”