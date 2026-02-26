AD
They’ve got it going on again — and again: Backstreet Boys add six more Sphere shows

todayFebruary 26, 2026

Backstreet Boys perform at Sphere Las Vegas (Rich Fury)

Backstreet Boys announced Tuesday that they’d added six more 2026 shows to their Into The Millennium residency at Sphere Las Vegas. And they haven’t even let a week go by before announcing that they’re expanding the residency yet again.

On Wednesday, the group announced three additional shows — Aug. 13, 14 and 15. Presales are underway and the general sale begins Friday at 1 p.m. ET.

On Thursday morning they announced another three more shows.

The group will perform Aug. 20, 21 and 22, which is also the birthday weekend of Backstreet’s Howie Dorough.  Sharing the news on Instagram, the group noted that these dates will mark “over 50 shows at Sphere,” adding, “WOW, we can’t thank you enough for all your love and support.”

For those new shows announced Thursday, the Backstreet Fan Club presale starts Thursday at 12 p.m. PT. A Ticketmaster presale starts Thursday at 1 p.m. PT, and all tickets go on sale Friday at 1 p.m. PT via sphere.backstreetboys.com.

Some fans are stressing out over all these announcements. As one put it in the comments, “Guys, you’re killing us! Just announce everything at once.”

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

